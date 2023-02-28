Students highlight Chinese culture

PESHAWAR: An event was held at a private school to celebrate the Chinese New Year and highlight Chinese culture.

The function was organized at the Peshawar Model School Girls Branch V with the collaboration of China Window, a Chinese information and Culture Centre, in Peshawar.A large number of students and teachers participated in the event.

The schoolgirls wore Chinese clothes to reflect the culture of China.Addressing the ceremony, Director of China Window Naz Parvin said that it was commendable that Peshawar Model School and various educational institutions of Peshawar and the province had started teaching the Chinese language.

She said that learning the Chinese language would enable the students to get jobs and be proficient in conversation as well.Naz Parvin said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor cluster of projects was a plan for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.She said the Chinese government was keen to help Pakistan cope with its difficulties and create employment opportunities.