Driver & helper killed as truck falls into ravine

MANSEHRA: A driver and his helper were killed when a truck skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine in the Torghar district on Monday.

The truck loaded with granite minerals was on its way to Kundar Hassanzai from Malian Banda when the driver, while negotiating a sharp turn, lost control over the steering and it skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced driver Mohammad Mubashir and his helper, whose name could not be confirmed, dead.Meanwhile, a medical student died after being hit by a stray bullet in the Hathi Mera area.

She was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.The body was handed over to the family after doctors completed the medico legal formalities there.