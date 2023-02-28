Tirah valley gets Rescue 1122 service

BARA: The Rescue 1122 service was inaugurated in Tirah valley in Khyber tribal district on Monday.

Former member provincial assembly Bilawal Afridi and Emergency Officer Baryal Mukhtiar formally inaugurated the service at the Mehrban area of the valley.The local elders, political leaders and a number of people attended ceremony.

Emergency Officer Baryal Mukhtar briefed Bilawal Afridi and other officials about Rescue 1122.He added that Rescue 1122 would provide 24/7 ambulance service to the patients. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Bilawal Afridi said the tribal people had suffered a lot due to militancy.

The local people thanked the caretaker Minister for Welfare and Settlement Taj Mohammad Afridi and the Rescue 1122 officials for providing the facility to the Tirah valley.