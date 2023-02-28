Launching of mall

Islamabad:The launching ceremony of Al-Hayat Towers, Chak Dara and Bahria Town was held at Convention Centre, after the successful project of a high-rise building called ‘Moti Bazaar’ in Bahria Town, says a press release.

Former minister of state for interior Shehryar Afridi, former MPA Raja Rashid Hafeez, Ziaullah Shah, other personalities participated in the event. Film star and director Javed Sheikh was chief guest. Jahanzeb Alam, the owner of Al-Hayat Towers and a well-known businessman from Turkiye, has also announced to provide residential flats for journalists at low prices.

Addressing the ceremony, Jahanzeb Alam said that golden opportunities are being provided for the people of Pakistan in the same manner as the projects established in Turkiye. And for the first time in the history of Pakistan, low-income people including investors are being given residential flats and shops at cheap prices.

Addressing the event, he added that he is setting up a project in which monthly rent will be given to the investors while he would also be the owner of the property.Javed Sheikh, the chief guest, said in his speech that Jahanzeb Alam had highlighted the name of Pakistan known abroad by buying a team in KPL earlier. And gave the message that Pakistan is a peaceful country.

Apart from this, Javed Sheikh also announced to give cheap plots for journalists, said to be the brand ambassador of Jehanzeb Alam’s company since last year, he is bringing something for Pakistanis which are only seen in movies. He said two such projects are being brought from which the people must get benefit. Such projects are the need of time for Pakistan to join the ranks of developed countries. Shahryar Afridi while addressing the event said that the best plan to invest in Pakistan is being established.