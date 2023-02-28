OGDCL workshop on ‘innovation and strategy for energy sector’

Islamabad:Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) arranged a workshop on ‘innovation & strategy for energy sector’ with Dr. Hitendra Patel, an international strategy expert & Managing Director of IXL as the key note speaker, says a press release.

The idea was conceived by Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, minister of state for petroleum, who also participated and moderated various sessions. The event was also attended by Secretary Petroleum, Special Secretary Petroelum, Senior Ministry officials and top management of public sector Oil & Gas Companies.

Dr. Hitendra Patel during the session underscored the importance of innovation & strategy to meet the challenges of fast changing economies, global politics and technological advancements. The event was arranged against the backdrop of future outlook of hydrocarbons which are expected to be challenged by renewables, solar and exponential growth in the EV sector.

It was widely agreed among the participants that in order to achieve growth targets & long term sustainability, out of box ideas and innovation would be needed. The participants were also unanimous in underlining the need to have a cultural change in day to day working, operations and business plans of commercial entities.

The event was designed in the form of plenary session, group discussions and various exercises to make it interactive and closer to real life situations. Event concluded with commitment from the participants that innovation shall become the hallmark of public sector working. Hospitality and support extended by OGDCL for holding the event were acknowledged by all.