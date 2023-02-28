Arrangements finalised for digital census

Rawalpindi: The administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chattha is finalising all the arrangements for the digital census which will start on March 1. According to a district administration spok­esman, the commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements on an emergency basis.

Commissioner had instructed the officers to perform their duties with commitment and dedication and warned that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated. He directed the deputy commissioners of the division to ensure the establishment of a control room and the provision of funds for the census.

The authorities of all the departments were also directed to nominate their focal persons for coordination at the district and tehsil levels to review the administrative issues and remove the problems if any. The spokesman informed that the police, on the directives of RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali, werealsofinalizing foolproof security arrangements for the census. The RPO had directed the district police officers of the region to ensure the best arrangements in this regard.

According to Regional Coordinator Census, Syed Hasan Raza, 9,362 blocks have been established for the census in Rawalpindi Division in which a total of 5,610 supervisors and enumerators would perform duties. Two enumerators in each block would perform census duties, he said and informed that 5,545 tabs were distributed across the division. He said that the digital census would be started across the country from March 1 and teams would visit door to door to collect data.