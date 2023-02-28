 
Tuesday February 28, 2023
Seven die in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
February 28, 2023

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,163 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,258 were injured. The statistics showed that 270 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 283 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list.

