LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted a cleanliness awareness seminar at the Divisional Public School, Model Town, on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the LWMC, the awareness-enhancing programmes continue in the metropolis throughout the year for changing citizens behaviour about proper disposal of solid waste. He said to keep educational institutions clean the clean campus ambassador programme was launched in Lahore. In this connection he said a seminar was organised at the educational institution where nearly more than a hundred students and faculty members took part.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din attended the moot as the guest of honour.Senior Head Master Azhar Mehmood, LWMC management and mobilisation team also attended the moot.