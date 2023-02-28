Growers advised to use urea as per prescribed quantity

LAHORE:The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the growers to use nitrogen fertilizer (urea) carefully to obtain good quantity of wheat yield from per acre of land.
According to the department sources here on Monday, farmers must use Urea for 50 to 55 days to achieve better production of wheat. Sources said, "Use of urea more than required quantity leads to less production of wheat. Farmers should seek guidance from the staff of Agriculture Extension Department before using nitrogen (urea) fertilizer”.
LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,163 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the...
LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company conducted a cleanliness awareness seminar at the Divisional Public School,...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has expressed deep grief over the death of DIG Investigation...
LAHORE:A two-day international conference on ‘Recent Trends in Clinical Nutrition and Food Sciences & Expo 2023’...
LAHORE:Two teams of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan have left for Syria and Turkiye for taking part in relief operation....
LAHORE:Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram Monday visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology .Special Representative...
Comments