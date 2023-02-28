DIG Atif’s death condoled

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has expressed deep grief over the death of DIG Investigation Punjab Atif Ikram. IG Punjab offered Fateha for higher ranks of DIG Atif Ikram and condoled with his family. IG Punjab said that DIG Atif Ikram was a very competent, professional and honest officer and department has been deprived of dutiful and honest officer with his sudden demise. Dr Usman Anwar prayed that Allah may raise the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to his family for this irreparable loss.