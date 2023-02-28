Alkhidmat Foundation teams leave for Turkiye, Syria

LAHORE:Two teams of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan have left for Syria and Turkiye for taking part in relief operation. These teams headed by Vice-President of Alkhidmat Foundation Ijazullah Khan and Managing Director of Alkhidmat Global Shahid Iqbal left for Turkiye from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad which were taking stock of relief activities in Syria and Turkiye.

Ijazullah Khan along with his team was holding meetings with Pakistani ambassador in Turkiye consulate general Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and other welfare organisations of the Turk government.

Ijazullah Khan said that Alkhidmat Foundation was raising donations from within and outside the country for Turkish and Syrian brothers and sisters and added that the supply of cooked meals summer clothes tents bed sheets and blankets was under way with the cooperation of brother organisations.

He said that on the request of Turkish Interior Ministry’s Disaster and Emergency Management, 47-member team of volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation undertook services in earthquake-hit areas of Turkiye.

He added the Turkish brothers and sisters have always helped out Pakistani in all testing times saying now it was time to reciprocate their love and care they extended towards us.Managing Director Alkhidmat Global Shahid Iqbal visited Turkish welfare organisation IHH’s central office at Istanbul and conducted meetings with its office-bearers. On this occasion, both sides discussed about the aid activities and matters of mutual interest.

Shahid Iqbal said that Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan was already shifting aid related equipment to the quake-hit areas through Turk associate institutions and authorities and National Disaster Management AuthorityPakistan. On this occasion, office-bearers of IHH complemented Alkhidmat’s services for humanity.