Health minister visits PIC

LAHORE:Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram Monday visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Special Representative of Punjab Chief Minister Dr Farqad Alamgir, Special Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO PIC Prof Dr Bilal Mohayuddin, MS PIC Dr Tehseen, Prof Amjad, faculty members, doctors from the services hospital and other related officers were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the minister said the coordination between Punjab Institute of Cardiology and Service Hospital was being improved to provide better medical facilities to patients. “We want to make the PIC a Center of Excellence,” he said and added the provision of more facilities to heart patients in all cardiology hospitals of the province was top priority of the Punjab government.

The minister said the government would not tolerate negligence in the treatment of patients in any government teaching hospital of Punjab. He was informed PIC had 553 beds for patients while cardiac monitors and oxygen facilities were also available on all beds for patients coming to the PIC.