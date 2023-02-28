PFA sets ablaze 800kg unhygienic meat

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 800 kilograms of unhygienic meat during a raid on a beef shop in Jameel Town and set ablaze as per eco-friendly policy on Monday.

PFA Director General Mudassir Riaz Malik said that acting on the tipoff, the raid was conducted against the butcher and caught him red-handed with a huge quantity of emaciated animal meat while the animal was also affected by anemia diseases. He said that the raiding team witnessed the presence of stale meat in freezers, an unhygienic working environment and violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations during the raid.