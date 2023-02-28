 
By Our Correspondent
February 28, 2023

Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country today (Tuesday) and likely to grip upper and central parts tomorrow (Wednesday) and may persist over northern areas till Thursday.

