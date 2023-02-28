LDA starts probe against officials for supporting illegal constructions

LAHORE:Widening its actions against illegal constructions, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has also initiated inquiries against its officers/officials who acted as alleged ‘facilitators’ and didn’t take the action against the construction mafia.

Sources in LDA revealed that illegal constructions can’t take place without seeking facilitation from within the authority’s Town Planning wing. Sources said the reason that illegal buildings were flooding the city roads was the inaction of the authority against its officials responsible to stop such constructions. These included the director(s), deputy director(s) and assistant director(s)of the zone/area concerned.

Sources said always the LDA took action against illegal constructions but this time the newly-appointed Chief Town Planner Asad Zaman went one step ahead and called an explanation from two of his team members besides initiating an inquiry against illegal constructions, including Marriage Halls, Plazas, Marquees etc and illegal land use conversions carried out on Raiwind Road, Pine Avenue Road and Khyaban-e-Jinnah Road.

LDA sources claimed that the three above mentioned roads had become centre of illegal constructions and illegal land-use conversion in the southern part of Lahore as these roads passed through different private housing societies.

Sources said the CTP sought an explanation from Hammad Ali, Deputy Director Town Planning (zone-IV) and Muhammad Atif, Assistant Director Town Planning (zone-IV) (copy of which was available with the scribe).

The letter states, “It has been observed with grave concern that illegal constructions (Marriage Halls, Plazas, Marquees etc) and illegal land use conversions have been carried out on Raiwind Road, Pine Avenue Road and Khyaban-e-Jinnah Road. In this regard, you were verbally directed to take strict legal actions against illegal constructions and illegal land use conversions but no action has been taken so far. You are, therefore, once again directed to take action against illegal construction land use conversion and also explain your position within two days that why the action has not been taken so far. In case of failure, the disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated against you for such negligence and inefficiency.” The CTP also ordered the Director TP-IV, to conduct a fact finding inquiry against these two officials.