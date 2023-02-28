Sessi approves increase in doctors’ allowance

The Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (Sessi) has decided to increase the allowance of doctors associated with its hospitals to match the remuneration package of the health practitioners serving for the Sindh government.

The decision to this effect was reached at a meeting of the governing body of Sessi on Monday with Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani in chair. The allowance of the house officers associated with the SESSI hospitals has now been increased from Rs45,000 to Rs70,000, and the doctors having postgraduate qualifications will get an allowance of Rs105,000 that was previously Rs70,000.

The meeting was informed that some 13,814 applications had been received from all over the province against 373 job vacancies of grade 16 and 17 in Sessi. Against 160 posts of resident medical officers and lady resident medical officers, 5,499 applications were received, and for three vacancies of dental surgeons, 1,161 candidates had applied.

Against 86 posts of staff nurse, 1,219 applications were received, and for 20 posts of nursing sisters, 371 applications were received. A total of 121 applications were received against two posts of dieticians, 846 applications against nine posts of medical technologists, 1,198 applications against six posts of physiotherapists, 923 applications against five posts of pharmacists, 2,291 applications against 80 posts of male nurses, and 127 applications were received for one post of psychologist.

The governing body authorised three recruitment committees to conduct interviews of the candidates in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur. Earlier, these interviews were going to be held in Karachi only, but now they will be conducted in two more cities due to the large number of applicants.

The governing body also considered the proposed service regulations of the institution. The meeting decided to take a final decision about the service regulations in the next session of the governing body after all its members had duly gone through the document. The meeting was attended by Sessi Commissioner Akhtar Qureshi, Vice-Commissioner Safdar Rizvi and other members of the governing body.