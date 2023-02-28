Drive launched to eradicate malnutrition from country

The Unity Foods and JDC Foundation on Monday launched the Sunridge Taqatwar Pakistan, which they claimed to be the largest malnutrition eradication drive of the country.

The launch ceremony was held at a local hotel. The Unity Food said the project was in line with its single-minded vision of countering the pressing issue of food insecurity in Pakistan, especially in the light of the current socio-economic circumstances of the country.

Through this platform, the CEO of the company, Farrukh Amin, said they aimed to support underprivileged communities by providing them high-quality ration supplies so they could lead healthier and happier lives. “Together we can make a Taqatwar Pakistan,” he said.

Sunrdige Taqatwar Pakistan Chairman Idrees Ghighi shared how they started a programme for distribution of 2 million ration bags during the flood relief activities. He added that their motive was to reach out to 10 million people every month. One ration bag, he said, would be enough for five people of a family at least.

In a bid to avoid duplication, he said, they had devised an effective verification mechanism. “The idea is not to hurt self-respect of beneficiaries by making them stand in queues,” he said, adding that the bags would be dispatched at the doorstep with respect and dignity.

For this purpose, he said they had obtained the services of the Leopard Courier. He explained that the project also needed the government’s support for logistics and security but they did not demand any funds from the government.

The IT head of Unity Foods, Faiq Jilani, explained the application designed for the programme. “The mobile application is very simple once logged in by a beneficiary or a donor,” he said.

In the beneficiary portal, he said, a beneficiary would sign up putting in his name, mobile number, computerised national identity card number and address. The Leopard Courier, he said, was directly integrated with their database.

Whereas, the donor would be given options to specify areas where they wanted to donate and whom they wanted to donate. The JDC, he said, after the verification will process the case. Amin said that their vision and commitment was to eradicate malnutrition and food insecurity in Pakistan. “One of the key steps in achieving food security is to provide food items that are physically and economically accessible to the masses. This is aligned with the company’s vision to be a reliable and sustainable supplier to the nation’s food security system,” he said.

He added that they aimed to provide food for life and their mission was to introduce new products with improved quality because the Unity Foods believed that nurturing our mind and body was the key to a happy, healthy and prosperous life.

“Its products are full of essential nutrients that enable you to lead a wholesome life with your loved ones,” he said. He pointed out that all the Sunridge products had wholesome nutrition for the whole family, enriched with the goodness of iron, zinc, folic acid and vitamin B-12.

Over 15 million children under the age of five were malnourished, he said, adding that this led to wasting, stunting and undernutrition because of which the physical and mental development of these children was limited. The Sunridge Foods, he said, had embarked on a journey, a promise, and a movement to eradicate malnutrition in the country for a brighter and prosperous future.

The Unity Foods transform crops into products that serve the vital global needs of the food sector in this ever-growing world. The company has diversified its business portfolio to operate in an assorted agro-product mix for a global breadbasket, handling various agro commodities to connect them from the farm to a dining table.

JDC General Secretary Zafar Abbas said that the middle class families in the time of such high inflation had to skip at least one meal a day. The project, he said, was worth more than $55 million, for which verifying the actual beneficiary was also a huge task.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussian Shah said that the provincial government would support the project in all possible ways. Apart from logistic support and providing security, he said, the government would provide all sorts of help to build a database for the programme. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also spoke at the event.