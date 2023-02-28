Naeem accuses Sindh govt of pressurising ROs into attesting doctored poll results

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government in Sindh has been pressurising the officials concerned into attesting doctored results of the recent local government polls in Karachi.

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made this allegation on Monday while addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI headquarters in Karachi. He said the Sindh government was using fascist tactics, including threats of transfer, posting and sacking, to pressurise the returning and district returning officers into attesting fake results of the polls.

Talking about delays in the hearings of election-related matters by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said the ECP was practically following the agenda of the PPP by continuously delaying the matters.

He maintained that the cases of six union committees where results were falsified after issuance of forms 11 and 12 were open and shut cases but the ECP was also dragging them. The PPP always chanted the mantra of Bilawal Zardari’s vision, he remarked as he asked whether rigging elections and stealing mandate was also part of Bilawal’s vision.

Talking about the murder of Khalid Raza, an educationist associated with the Dar-e-Arqam group of schools, the JI leader said he was seeing foreign hands behinds the assassination because of Raza’s advocacy for the cause of Kashmir’s freedom.

He demanded that the government and law enforcement agencies arrest the killers of Raza and unveil those who plotted the assassination. He said that similar kind of personalities had also been targeted in other parts of the country during the past few days.

Rehman also highlighted the issue of census and said that any deception in this regard would not be tolerated. He explained that according to the available reports, the census procedure allowed masses to register themselves but it did not provide any mechanism to confirm the registration of a person.

He added that the government, the statistics department and other relevant agencies had been claiming that they were not supposed to declare the counting on various levels. In this scenario, the people of Karachi were duly concerned as their numbers might be underreported, he remarked.