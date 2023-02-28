‘LeJ terrorist’ caught in CTD raid in Garden

Personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) in the Garden area on Monday on charges of involvement in a number of sectarian killings.

CTD official Chaudhry Safdar said Mohammad Siddique was arrested in a raid conducted on a tip-off from an informer. During the initial interrogation, the suspect revealed that in October 2004, he along with his associates abducted Ghulam Murtaza, who belonged to the Bohri community, after a heated argument. He said they then shot and killed the abductee and dumped his body in the limits of New Karachi. After the incident, a case was registered at the New Karachi police station.

He also admitted that in the year 2010, he along with his associates targeted 67-year-old Syed Mohammad Ayub Naqvi, a bookstore owner belonging to the Shia community, when the victim was going home in his car. After the murder, he said, law enforcers raided his house several times but he hid himself in other districts of Pakistan, including in Hyderabad. He said he had recently returned to his residence and got arrested.