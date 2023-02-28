Pension reform

Pakistan’s pension budget for FY23 is Rs530 billion. This is unsustainable and exceeds our weakened fiscal capacity. We are already borrowing to payback old debts and soon we will be borrowing to pay pensions. Pensions could be reduced by a simple formula – anyone receiving a pension in excess of Rs40,000 receives a revised pension of Rs40,000 plus half of the pension that was in excess of Rs40,000, ensuring that no pension exceeds the upper limit of Rs150,000.

Furthermore, pensions ought to be denied to anyone who has not been verified as a tax filer and we should stop paying pensions in foreign exchange to the many government pensioners living abroad.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi