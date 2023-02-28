The nation-wide power outage last month paralyzed water supplies, hospitals, industries, banks and other key sectors for over a day. Officials pointed to an aging national grid infrastructure that was unable to keep up with rising demand as the root cause of the breakdown.
The energy ministry has to maintain an effective check and balance system to prevent any repeats. In addition, upgrades to our national grid infrastructure can no longer be delayed.
Kashaf Murtaza
Lahore
Pakistan’s pension budget for FY23 is Rs530 billion. This is unsustainable and exceeds our weakened fiscal capacity....
Before I became friends with a Pakistani from Lahore, Pakistan had never entered my thoughts as a destination country....
I am writing to express my condolences and concern for the people affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkiye and...
The Sachal Goth area in Karachi has been plagued by illegal residential developments, specifically landed houses that...
This letter refers to the article ‘As Afghanistan suffers’ by Dr Imran Khalid. Even though there are several...
Shopkeepers and traders have refused to obey the government’s decision to close markets at 8pm as they are of the...
Comments