The nation-wide power outage last month paralyzed water supplies, hospitals, industries, banks and other key sectors for over a day. Officials pointed to an aging national grid infrastructure that was unable to keep up with rising demand as the root cause of the breakdown.

The energy ministry has to maintain an effective check and balance system to prevent any repeats. In addition, upgrades to our national grid infrastructure can no longer be delayed.

Kashaf Murtaza

Lahore