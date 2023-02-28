Change in bench

After a rather out-in-the-open back and forth between the honourable judges of the Supreme Court and joint note by the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F, the Supreme Court’s larger bench hearing suo-motu proceedings regarding the delay in the announcement of a date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been reconstituted. Interestingly, the two judges who had raised questions regarding dissolution of assemblies and also the suo-motu notice in itself are no longer part of the now-five-member bench hearing the case. Almost omitted are the two judges who were seen as contentious by the PDM and its allies, including the judge whose alleged audio leak has led to much consternation among the political and legal circles alike.

Even with the reconstituted bench, there is still the looming question over why a full court bench could not be set up for what has now become a constitutional question. Perhaps that would have right in the beginning minimized the division among the bench that now seems rather stark. We have written before as well that one of the more beautiful aspects of a working judicial system is the power of dissent. That has in fact led to some valuable additions in jurisprudence. But there is now a feeling that perhaps the highest court in the land stands divided on procedural issues. Along with the unseemly optics of the political class also wasting few moments to openly take on the judiciary – to be fair, on issues that now must be resolved – this is not a good look for the justice system in its entirety. No good can come out of the perception that justice is not blind and in fact could be skewed. In this context, with the government and its allies also preferring a full court, legal experts have said that it may have been in the interests of all – not least the judiciary itself – to go for that.

All this becomes even more important at a time when political stakeholders on all sides are now openly raising questions over judicial verdicts, past and present. First, Maryam Nawaz demanded yesterday that ‘injustices’ against Nawaz Sharif by the judiciary should be undone first and then elections would be held. This is not the first time Maryam has mentioned previous judgments. Bilawal Bhutto too has recently spoken up about the judiciary – albeit in the context of NAB. What is now increasingly becoming clear is that the political class has the idea that only politicians are held to account and that they may not get justice from a justice system in need of reforms. With the issue of seniority in appointments having only recently led to robust debate, and now the method and power of the constitution of benches also under scrutiny, the higher judiciary would do well to rethink judicial reforms. No political party should tell the courts which bench to form and how to go about it. But no judiciary would like to be seen as controversial or impartial. As the Supreme Court continues its hearing into who exactly has the power to call an election date, there is an elephant in the room and it needs to be sorted out for the good of all in this equation.