Internship programme launched

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) has launched an internship programme for differently-abled persons, with an aim to create a diverse pipeline of candidates as potential workforce for the banking industry, a statement said on Monday.

The initiative was launched in presence of Rehan Sheikh, chief executive officer of SCBPL, Millicent Clarke, regional head of human resources, Africa and Middle East, and Muhammad Umer, country head of HR SCBPL, and was attended by the bank’s existing differently-abled colleagues.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehan Shaikh said, “This initiative is supported with improved infrastructure, service delivery and use of innovative technologies and is part of our Futuremakers Inclusive Employability Programme which is critical for embedding Diversity and Inclusion priorities within our footprint.” The initiative was also in line with the central bank’s agenda of financial inclusion of persons with disabilities, he stated.