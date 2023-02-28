Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Monday. According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market stood the same at Rs194,100/tola.
Similarly, price of 10 gram gold remained unchanged at Rs166,409. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,812/ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,080/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,783.26.
