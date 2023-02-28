Welfare vacuum

LAHORE: Social welfare services were never needed so badly in Pakistan as now. For resource starved non-profit organisations it is an uphill task as this involves providing important goods and services to the poor that are not served by the state.

Social service organisations also need to put their house in order. Donors must distinguish between a sham NGO and a genuine one. This can be done by studying the impact of the social work of different organisations performing the same function on poor localities. They must evaluate the return on investment in the same way as they do in a commercial organisation.

However, the impact-based evaluation of NGOs is very tricky. An administratively efficient organisation may have low impact on recipient individuals or groups; while one with high administrative expenses might show exceptional results.

The NGO regulators should evaluate the actual impact of social spending by non-profit organisations. Results that matter in the social sector should be measured. The health impact of social work can be judged by the lower number of classes missed by students due to illness. Or the outcome of assisted school or college results compared with an unassisted one.

Decline in drug use or no decline in a neighbourhood where the non-profit organisation operated is also an indicator of the performance. Crop yield from farms assisted by NGOs than those not served could be a barometer of assistance impact if the performance of assisted farm is better.

Non-profits need to show their performance based results in order to attract capital both from the public, global welfare foundations and public sector. Edhi foundation is one glaring example that remains floating on general public donations because of its excellent performance. Social sector investment does not necessarily mean showing a green balance sheet every year.

Performance is judged by the humanitarian benefits to the society even at the cost higher than available resources. The public generates the resources for such organisations. Social return on investment convince the donors to refrain from rupee to rupee comparison.

Non-profit organisations the world over face the dilemma of spending their resources on service delivery, which leaves them with nothing to invest on infrastructure that could generate sustained incomes for the poor.

Both donors and the state expect immediate results from the money they donate. Non-profit entities usually have no access to debt or equity markets, which makes them fully dependent on private and corporate donations, and government grants.

In developed economies, volunteers fill in the need of human resource in non-profit concerns, but volunteers are hard to find in Pakistan. Moreover, these organisations lack the skills needed for best managerial practices, which increases the cost of delivery.

These drawbacks limit the ability of the non-profit organisation to innovate, plan and grow. The economic recession of the past five years has reduced the corporate sector donations at a time when the demand for social services is rising due to increase in poverty.

International welfare foundations are the main source of funding for the non-profit organisations in Pakistan. Gloomy economic scenarios and social uncertainty has decreased their activities. It has brought hardships to the most vulnerable population of our country. At the same time, the government is unfortunately under pressure to reduce expenses.

Moreover, the government has started its own social welfare programme, the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). This programme like all other public sector programmes is wrought with corruption and inefficiencies. The non-profit organisations could have delivered 10 times more than what has been achieved through the BISP.