HUBCO half-year profit surges 90pc to Rs24.154 billion

KARACHI: The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO) on Monday reported 90 percent increase in its half-year net profit, showing an increase in its share from associates and joint venture.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company reported a net profit of Rs24.154 billion for the half-year that ended December 31, up from Rs12.715 billion the previous year.

HUBCO also announced an interim cash dividend at Rs5.75 per share, in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs15.5 per share. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs17.27/share, compared with Rs9.41/share last year.

The company said its turnover for the period increased to Rs54.687 billion, compared with Rs46.267 billion during the same period a year earlier. Operating cost slightly increased to Rs32.102 billion against Rs30.459 billion.

The company said that the share of profit from associates and joint venture increased to Rs13.077 billion against Rs830.741 million that increased the profit margins. For the quarter that ended December 31, the company declared its net profit at Rs14.680 billion, compared with Rs5.020 billion during the same period last year.

EPS for the quarter was recorded at Rs10.25, as compared with Rs3.70 a share during the same quarter in 2021. An analyst at Topline Securities said earnings and the dividend of the company were higher than their expectations.

PPL profit up 54pc in H2CY22

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) posted 54 percent increase in its half-year net profit on an increase in its revenue.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs48.936 billion for the half-year that ended December 31, up from Rs31.709 billion the previous year. The company also announced an interim cash dividend at Re1 per share on ordinary shares and Re1 per share on convertible preference shares.

EPS came in at Rs17.98/share, compared with Rs11.65/share last year. The company said its revenue for the period increased to Rs137.656 billion, compared with Rs89.527 billion during the same period a year earlier. Operating expenses increased to Rs46.356 billion against Rs32.569 billion.

For the quarter that ended December 31, the company declared its net profit at Rs22.322 billion, compared with Rs14.718 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the quarter was recorded at Rs8.20 a share, as compared with Rs5.41 a share during the same quarter in 2021. According to Topline Securities, PPL earnings and payouts were in line with their expectations.

Nestle full-year profit rises 18pc

Nestle Pakistan Limited reported 18 percent increase in its full-year net profit on an increase in the company’s revenue. In a statement to the PSX, Nestle posted a net profit of Rs15.049 billion for the year that ended December 31, up from Rs12.758 billion during the same period the previous year.

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs95 per share, which is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs240 per share. EPS came in at Rs331.86 a share, compared with Rs281.55 a share last year.

The company said its revenue from contracts with customers for the year rose to Rs162.516 billion, compared with Rs133.295 billion a year earlier. The cost of goods sold also increased to Rs112.886 billion from Rs92.803 billion a year ago. The company paid higher taxes of Rs7.742 billion during the period against Rs5.185 billion.

Nestle, in a statement, said the growth was achieved despite external challenges of high inflation, limited foreign exchange availability to pay for imports and devastating floods. “Relentless focus on ensuring product availability, innovation and renovation initiatives, supported by investments behind the brands, helped to offset the headwinds mentioned above,” it said.

The operating profit of the company also improved, as a result of sales growth, favourable product mix, pricing management and tighter control of fixed costs.

The company maintains a cautious outlook for 2023 due to external challenges e.g. restriction on imports, low foreign exchange availability, pressure on the local currency, and an increase in taxes.