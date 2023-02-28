Oil slips as dollar firms

LONDON: Oil prices edged lower on Monday as a stronger dollar discouraged buying, though losses were limited by supply concerns after Russia halted exports to Poland via a key pipeline.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $82.82 a barrel at 1430 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI) traded at $75.94, down by 38 cents or 0.5 percent.

Both benchmarks closed more than 90 cents higher on Friday. The dollar hovered near a seven-week peak on Monday after a slew of strong U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.

A firm dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Fears of a hawkish Fed returned to the fore after data on Friday showed the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index shot up 0.6 percent last month after gaining 0.2 percent in December.

"Crude continues to take direction from the sentiment in the broader financial markets," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights. "If risk aversion continues to grow, crude will likely come under renewed pressure."