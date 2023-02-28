Rupee gains in open market

KARACHI: The rupee traded higher against the dollar in the open market on Monday, helped by a lack of dollar demand as well as improved market sentiment, dealers said.

The local currency gained three rupees to settle at 265 per dollar, compared with 268 in the previous session, according to the closing rates provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

“There was no cash dollar demand from the customers. People visited exchange companies to sell their dollar holdings,” said Zafar Paracha, the secretary general of the ECAP.

The currency appreciated as a consequence of improved sentiment brought on by increased foreign exchange reserves as a result of Pakistan receiving loans from China last week, he added.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 259.92 per dollar, 0.03 percent stronger than Friday’s close of 259.99. The black market is now the primary source of demand for dollars. The gap between the rupee's value in the interbank and open markets is widening again, establishing a black market where the dollar is being traded at a considerably higher price, according to Paracha.

In the black market in Karachi, the rupee was trading at above 285 versus the dollar. A stringent regulation limiting the opening of letters of credit for imports, according to analysts, is the reason the rupee is strong rather than because the government or the central bank is influencing the exchange rate.

Since the State Bank of Pakistan restricts the outflow of dollars and prevents importers from making bank purchases, the exchange rate is steady. As a result of importers now buying dollars on the illegal market, the US dollar is strengthening there.