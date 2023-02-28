Stocks end flat amid lacklustre trade

Stocks closed flat in lackluster trade on Monday as investors opted to remain on sidelines amid a delay in a staff level agreement with the IMF and chatters of a monetary policy meeting, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed slightly higher by 76.37 points or 0.19 percent to 40,784.13 points against 40,707.76 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 40,819.31 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,614.69 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX started off the week with mixed sentiments.

“The market started in the positive territory but continued to trade in both directions as investors chose to remain passive during the trading session due to political uncertainty and the delayed IMF Program,” it reported. “Volumes across the board stayed sluggish as investors await clarity on political and economic issues.”

KSE-30 index also increased by 25.65 points or 0.17 percent to 15,351.53 points compared with 15,325.88 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 5 million shares to 158.084 million shares from 153.441 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs5.718 billion from Rs4.958 billion. Market capital, however, lowered to Rs6.316 trillion from Rs6.320 trillion. Out of 331 companies active in the session, 135 closed in green, 173 in red and 23 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, analyst at Topline Securities, said equities observed a mix day. The KSE100 index opened in a green zone and made an intraday high at 40,820 (+112 points; up 0.28 percent). However, profit-taking started across the board which pushed the index toward an intraday low at 40,617 (-91 points; down 0.22 percent) before eventually settling at 40,784 (+76 points; up 0.19 percent) for the day.

“The aforesaid negativity can be attributed to the market vibes suggesting further delay in IMF Staff Level Agreement (SLA),” he said. “In addition to this, capital market’s anticipation of emergent Monetary Policy meeting kept investors aside from taking fresh position.”

OGDC, PSO, PPL, EFERT & PAKT lost 86 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, UBL, PSEL and HUBC witnessed some buying interest as they added 136 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Unilever Foods, which rose by Rs1,430 to Rs20,957.50 per share, followed by Pak Services, which increased by Rs95 to Rs1,965 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Bata (Pak), which fell by Rs106.90 to Rs1,810 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which decreased by Rs31.24 to Rs720.01 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed higher as investors weigh strong banking financials and imminent Pak-IMF staff level agreement by next week.”

He said a trong rupee recovery, a $700 million China Development Bank loan and speculations on likely restructuring of foreign debt played a catalyst role in the bullish close.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (+86.1 points), miscellaneous (+50.4 points), cement (+17.7 points), power generation & distribution (+17.7 points), and automobile assembler (+12.4 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 39.568 million shares which increased by 3 paisas to Rs1.33 per share. It was followed by Hub Power Co. with 22.665 million shares that increased by 66 paisas to Rs70.61 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TPL Properties, Habib Bank, Maple Leaf, Cnergyico PK, United Bank, B.O. Punjab, TRG Pak Ltd and K-Electric Ltd.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 37.903 million shares from 190.346 million shares.