PSO eyes Telenor business, plans due diligence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan State Oil, the country’s largest oil marketing firm, plans to conduct due diligence on Norway's Telenor businesses in Pakistan subject to regulatory approval, officials said on Monday.

“The board of directors has given go-ahead to PSO management to complete the prerequisites prior to taking part in the bidding process to acquire the Easypaisa and Telenor Pakistan,” a senior official told The News.

Telenor is pushing ahead with plans to sell its operations in Pakistan, which could be valued at about $1 billion. The Norwegian telecommunications operator is working with Citigroup Inc. and will invite first round bids for the business soon.

Strategic buyers in the Middle East and Asia with existing operations in Pakistan are expected to show interest. Deliberations were ongoing, but there was no certainty that these would result in a transaction, industry officials said.

A source in the Energy Ministry said the oil market firm has “completed the bidding documents and their due diligence is going on with the hope that PSO will manage to obtain the stakes in Easypaisa and Telenor”.

PSO, when contacted, declined to comment. However, one of the directors of PSO board representing the government of Pakistan confirmed that the state-owned firm is set to take part in the race to acquire Telenor Pakistan and Easypaisa.

Easypaisa is a Pakistani mobile wallet, mobile payments, and branchless banking services provider. It was launched in 2009 by Telenor Pakistan. It also provides digital payment service through QR code in partnership with Masterpass and is the only GSMA mobile money-certified service in Pakistan. Easypaisa currently has 9 million monthly active users, a growth of 28 percent compared to 2019.

Easypaisa was initially launched as a money transfer service through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channels. In 2016, Easypaisa mobile app was launched to carry out a host of financial transactions other than money transfer. Easypaisa is the branchless banking service of Telenor Microfinance Bank which is jointly owned by Telenor Group. On January 17, 2023, Easypaisa launched a debit card.

Telenor Pakistan owned by a European company has decided to exit Pakistan amid the heavy taxation on the telecom industry and PTA’s questionable policies, which have substantially eroded revenues. Telenor has been in operational losses for the last three years. Dubai-based Etisalat, which holds the management of PTCL, is also flexing muscles to acquire Telenor operations in Pakistan.