Legislators, not military or judges, to protect Constitution: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says protection of the 1973 Constitution is not the responsibility of any citizen or a person in uniform but it is on the shoulders of the legislature, judiciary and executive. “We have to restore the Constitution in its original form.”

He was speaking at a seminar organised here at the Sindh Assembly auditorium on Sunday to celebrate the 1973 Constitution.

Shah said the Constitution of 1973 was passed unanimously by the National Assembly and it was their responsibility as the citizens of Pakistan to abide by it.

He said there were three most important and glaring words in the Constitution - “Preserve, protect, and defend” for which the executive, legislature and judiciary took oath while taking over their respective positions. Shah said the members of legislative assemblies/houses, chief ministers, ministers and the judiciary had taken oath to protect the Constitution and preserve and defend it.

“This is the Constitution that strengthens three pillars – legislation, judiciary, and executive,” he said, adding, “How these institutions have been weakening, I would discuss in my speech.”

The chief minister said when the 1973 Construction fixed three qualifications for becoming a member of the assembly, they included that he/she should be a national of the country with a minimum age of 30 years for a member of the Senate and should have a solid state of mind.

He said the Constitution had also fixed some parameters for disqualification of a member of the assembly such as dual nationality, unsolid state of mind, defaulter and in government service.

However, when Gen Zia came into power, he increased the parameters of qualifications for a member of the assembly from three to seven just to weaken the legislature, said the chief minister. “Now, it is not my voter but someone else who decides if I am honest, abide by Islamic ideology and so on,” he lamented.

The chief minister said in place of four parameters of disquisition, 16 had been inserted into the Constitution and then the judiciary understood how the legislative and executive could be weakened further.

“Originally, under the 1973 Constitution once the returning officer declares the nomination papers of any candidate valid, they cannot be challenged nor was there any provision of appeal but General Zia introduced Appellate Tribunals. This is how the legislature was weakened and today legislators are weak because the sword of disqualification keeps hanging over their heads for the entire tenure of five years,” he deplored.

Talking about the executive, the chief minister said it had also been weakened.

He said under Article 248 of the Constitution, the executive, the PM, federal ministers, CMs and provincial ministers enjoyed immunity from any court of law but now they all, including himself and almost all his cabinet members, were appearing in the courts in different cases.