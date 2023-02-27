Four cops injured in Lakki IED blast

LAKKI MARWAT: Four cops were injured when an explosive device planted on roadside in Lakki City went off on Sunday evening, police said. They said that police team of Lakki Police Station headed by Station House Officer Abdur Razzaq was on way back to the station when an improvised explosive device planted on Lakki-Mianwali Road near Saeedkhel graveyard exploded. Four policemen sustained injuries in the explosion that caused damage to the vehicle.

Following the incident, the ambulances rushed to the spot and shifted the injured cops to the City Hospital where condition of two of them was stated to be precarious.

The slain cops were identified as SHO Abdur Razzaq, Constables Abdul Hameed, Imdad Khan and Rafique Khan. Hospitals sources said that two of the injured were referred to a hospital in Bannu.