6 gamblers held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered a stake of Rs20,000 from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, the police spokesman said.
Waris Khan Police conducted the raid and arrested six gamblers identified as Asim, Ejaz, Allah Bachaya, Abdul Wahab, Tahir, and Sulaman. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal appreciated the performance of the police.
Central Economic Work Conference was organised from Dec 15 to 16, 2022. It is a routine meeting where top leadership...
SUKKUR: A minor girl was burnt to death in Larkana on Sunday. A fire broke out in a kitchen of a house located at...
ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Awaran and its surrounding areas on early Sunday...
WANA: The protest for the restoration of 3G and 4G networks continued in Raghzai in Barmal tehsil in South Waziristan...
PESHAWAR: Armed militants stormed a police post in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Sunday night. An...
LAKKI MARWAT: Four cops were injured when an explosive device planted on roadside in Lakki City went off on Sunday...
