Training on harassment laws concludes

Islamabad: A three-day residential training on Effective Implementation of Sexual Harassment Laws concluded at Mehergarh: A Centre for Learning on Sunday.

Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, Provincial Ombudsperson (Khatoon Muhtasib) Punjab commemorated the event as the chief guest. While interacting with the participants, Nabila said that she was happy to be here and seeing how different national and provincial organizations are taking this work seriously. She shared that they do face pressure during high-profile cases but the provincial ombudsperson is committed to ensure justice to the employees across Punjab.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Human Rights Activist, author and founder of Mehergarh was the special guest of the training. While speaking at the concluding ceremony, she expressed that now that we have the laws, it is our responsibility to effectively implement them at our workplaces. Dr. Fouzia shared her experiences of the formulation of the law and certain strategies that can be used for effective implementation.