Political, economic instability unnerve twin cities’ dwellers

Rawalpindi: The talk of the town has been political and economic instability in the country with people often raising questions like who will stop ever-increasing inflation or who will stabilise this economy or who will address public-related issues and how we will survive in this situation.

But, our political parties (government and opposition) as per routine are only busy abusing, blaming, and fighting with each other rather to take necessary steps to make the life of the common man easy.

The residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have expressed their favour to the call for shutter down strike against ever-increasing inflation by different religious groups on Monday. The high inflation ratio and transport fares have broken the back of the common man, who feels the political instability in the country is proving too costly for them. The majority of the people whom, ‘The News’ interviewed on Sunday were of the view that political leadership whether present or past is least interested in problems faced by the common man. The sitting government is following the footsteps of the former government and not showing any interest to provide any kind of relief to the public. ‘The News’ conducted a survey that revealed that the prices of all food items are continuously on the rise and people are facing ‘famine-like’ situation.