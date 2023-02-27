Two killed, three injured

Rawalpindi: Two people including a woman were gunned down while three girls were wounded critically when a group of gunmen attacked a house at village Mial falling in the jurisdiction of Chakri Police Station and riddled the family with bullets here on Sunday, the police said.

The police termed the killing episode of old enmity on a property dispute. Imran and Anisa were killed on the spot while their three daughters identified as Rabia, Hassina, and Hania sustained multiple bullets on different parts of their bodies, and were shifted to the hospital in critical condition, the police said.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) and constituted teams to hunt the assailants as soon as possible. The police said that the people involved in the killing, have been marked and would be arrested within 48 hours.