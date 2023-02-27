Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, after O-Levels and Intermediate I am now thinking of doing LLB. A few UK-based institutions are offering three-year LLB programme but I am confused as most of the institutions in Pakistan are offering LLB 5-year programme and it is HEC approved. The UK-based institutions claim that they are offering HEC approved three-year law degrees. Sir, my question is should I go abroad to study law and practice there? As it is an international degree, would it help me, especially as a lawyer? I wish to practice law here in Pakistan. (Kashaf Saahir Kamboh, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Kamboh, please note that a law degree has to be approved/ recognised by the local Bar Council. So if you want to study here you should be able to be admitted to one of the Bars in the province of your residence such as Punjab Bar, Sindh Bar etc. I would like to advise you that instead of studying in a foreign country or a UK-based institution, you should study in a local university, particularly if you are aiming to settle and practice in Pakistan. I think now it will be easier for you to make the correct decision.

Q2: Respected Mr Abidi, I am in the first year of FSc (Pre-Medical) from the Federal Board. I am confused about what I should do whether medical studies or law as I am interested in doing law afterwards. Will you please let me know what are the prospects for a girl after receiving a law degree? Also please advise if I should study law in a foreign country as I wish to go abroad for this purpose? On the other hand, let me know the prospects of CSS after getting a law degree. (Roshan Gill, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Roshan, you have multiple queries which are quite different as compared to each other. For example, medical science has nothing to do with you becoming a lawyer. Please don’t forget that a lawyer is a person who should not be a qualified biologist. It is up to you as both subject areas have great potential as a profession. I tell you that lawyers, especially females in Pakistan or abroad, who entered into the legal profession, became well-known judges. After getting a law degree you can surely consider doing CSS via which you can choose the judiciary department or Law Ministry. Females in this field have been very successful.

Q3: Sir, I have passed my O-Levels with 3A*,4A & 1B. I have started my A-Levels at Lahore Grammar School (LGS), Gujrat. I have opted for Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics as my A-levels subjects. Still, I have no idea what to do next. Do I need to do some courses right now if I want to apply to foreign universities? (Bostaan Ali, Okara)

Ans: Dear Bostaan, since you have already chosen Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in A-Levels, there is a huge range of degree areas which you can choose from but for this, you need proper career counselling so that we can discuss and give you an idea/ proper road map. Following this you can decide the course that you wish to do in the UK and shortlist the universities to apply to before the deadline. If you are interested in any other country such as Canada, Europe or Australia, you can discuss that too.

Q4: Sir, I am very much disappointed and confused about my pace in CA. This is because I have been studying this for the last six years. I know I can’t get successful with such a pace as I have done two years working in six years. Your expert advice as to what I should do shall be highly appreciated. (Hikmat Khan, Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Mr Khan, after going through your inquiry details I have a better solution for this problem. I think you would be successful if you get a formal qualification which can be a BCom or an MBA and that is also relevant to your work experience within the Accounting and Financial area. Whereas, CA I hope you know that unless fully completed is not a qualification that can bring you a professional career progression. If you wish you can keep on pursuing your current study i.e. CA while getting local academic qualifications which should be HEC approved.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).