Ahmed Baig wins Zaman Open Golf

LAHORE: Ahmed Baig won the JA Zaman Open Golf 2023 while the hole-in-one car went to Rehman Mani at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Sunday.

Final concluding round on Sunday became a match play contest between the young Ahmed Baig and the experienced Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison who is the number two ranked player of the country.

Ahmed's senior adversary lost the race on the par -3, ninth hole which he double bogeyed and from thereon Ahmed controlled the run of play.

Early in the morning when the final round started, Matloob was placed at a score of 209, one stroke ahead of Ahmed. As the competition progressed, Ahmed gained advantage and at the end of first nine holes Ahmed gained a one stroke lead over Matloob. The battle continued till Ahmed managed two consecutive birdies on holes 14 and 15 and the margin in favour of this triumphant one became a reality and he ended up winning the title.

The top professionals in this championship are Ahmed (Royal Palm) 278; Matloob (Lahore Garrison) 280; Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad) 282; Waheed Baloch (Karachi) 284; Muhammed Munir (Rawalpindi) 285; Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana) 287; Muhammed Alam (Garrison) 287; Taimoor Khan (Peshawar) 287; Sunny Masih (Gymkhana) 288; and Akbar Mehroz (Gymkhana) 290.

A Rehman Mani of Royal Palm won the hole-in-one car by hitting a hole in one on the 12th hole.

In the race for honours in Amateur Category, Mohsen Zafar (Gymkhana) won the first gross with a score of 225.