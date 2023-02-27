We failed to read pitch well enough: Sultans coach

KARACHI: Multan Sultans assistant and spin-bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed on Sunday said that they did not read the conditions well which hurt them.

“To be honest, we did not read the pitch well. We thought it would spin in the start of the match but it did not turn that much as it turned in the second half. And in the second session too it turned because we let them spin in order to go deep,” Mushtaq told reporters after Multan Sultans were crushed by Karachi Kings by 66 runs here at the National Stadium.

Multan opted to bowl first after winning the toss and that proved costly for them as the ball spun a lot in the second session and Multan were folded for just 101 while chasing a target of 168.

He said they would have to adapt to the conditions quickly. “When you move to slow pitches after playing on good tracks then suddenly you have to change your game. Good players and good teams adapt quickly to the conditions. We did not read the conditions,” Mushtaq said.

“I think credit should go to Karachi as they bowled brilliantly,” he said. “Our skill levels were not so good. As a professional team if you have scored 50 for one you don’t get out on 101. When your mindset becomes defensive then it seems that the pitch is doing everything. The credit goes to Karachi; we did not play good cricket in batting,” Mushtaq said.

“As a team and as professionals we will have to quickly adapt to the conditions and play cricket which we played in Multan,” he said.

“Anwar Ali did well today and we played Akeal Hosein because we were struggling in the powerplay and Akeal has been performing well in international cricket,” said Mushtaq, a former world-class leggie. “We will sit and will review the performance. I am sure all our boys are professionals and inshaAllah they will come different in the next games,” he said.

Asked whether it would be early if Ihsanullah was given a chance in the series against New Zealand, Mushtaq said it would not. “No it will not be early. The reason is that you should know about the fitness and strength of the fast bowlers. The spinners and batsmen should come to the national team through first-class cricket because you learn the art of taking five wickets in the first-class and scoring 100 in the first-class because session by session you have to change your mindset,” he said. “The fast bowler who bowls with such a pace and rhythm you can play him straight away because the rhythm in which Ihsanullah is, you have examples of Waqar and Wasim. They banged into international cricket after playing little first-class cricket. The pacers do not need experience; they need a good captain who could utilise them well,” Mushtaq said.