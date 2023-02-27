Bangladesh’s Tamim denies rift with Shakib

DHAKA: Bangladesh one-day international captain Tamim Iqbal denied on Sunday there was a schism in the team and insisted his relationship with leading all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was “very normal”.

“Our team environment has been good for a number of years. A happy dressing room allows one to achieve the type of results that you are seeing,” Tamim told reporters at a news conference in Dhaka.

“I think everything is very normal.” The top-order batsman’s comments came after Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan suggested to website Cricbuzz that the environment in the dressing room was not “healthy”.

“The biggest problem for Bangladesh cricket at the moment is this grouping, and that is the reality. I don’t have a problem with anything else,” Nazmul told the website. The BCB chief said he had tried to address a factional dispute between Shakib and Tamim but found it difficult.

“It’s not that I have not tried to sort it out. I have spoken with both of them, and I felt that it is not easy to settle the issues at the moment,” he said.