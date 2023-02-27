Tayyab, spinners help Kings stay alive

KARACHI: Spinners bared their fangs while Tayyab Tahir made an impressive PSL debut as Karachi Kings stayed alive when they broke the golden run of Multan Sultans by inflicting a crushing 66-run defeat on them in their crucial game of the HBL PSL 8 here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Tabraiz Shamsi (3-18), Shoaib Malik (3-16), Imad Wasim (2-34) and left-armer Akif Javed (2-8) did a terrific job to fold Multan Sultans for 101 in the 17th over while chasing a tricky target of 168 on a turning track.

Tayyab Tahir hit a superb 46-ball 65 and Matthew Wade made a 47-ball 46 to guide Kings to 167-3.

This was the second win for Kings from six matches and the second loss for Multan from six games. The latter still lead the table with eight points.

Set to score a seemingly tricky target of 168 because of the difficult nature of the wicket, Multan Sultans had a positive start. However, left-arm young pacer Akif Javed gave a breakthrough to Kings when he made Shan Masood edge a ball to keeper Matthew Wade. The on-field umpire did not raise his finger but the review confirmed that the ball had kissed the left-hander’s blade. Shan struck 16-ball 25 with four fours and scored 41 for the first wicket with Rizwan.

Shoaib Malik then bowled Rilee Rossouw (7) with a superb delivery. It landed in the area, spun away of the left-hander who had no idea before it crashed the stumps. Soon afterwards left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi got rid of David Miller (7) to leave Multan struggling at 68-3 in the tenth over.

In the next over, Shoaib Malik got the major wicket of Mohammad Rizwan to put Multan on the back foot. It was a delivery that pitched on the off-stump, Rizwan wanted to turn it towards onside, it got a leading edge and Tayyab Tahir took a diving catch at point. Rizwan struck three fours in his 25-ball 29.

Tabraiz then removed Khushdil Shah (4) and Usama Mir (10) to guide his side to victory. Imad then bowled Carlos Brathwaite (1) and Akeal Hosein (2), Akif removed Anwar Ali (12) and Shoaib Malik got rid of Abbas Afridi (2) to fold Multan’s innings.

At one stage, Multan were 70-4. They lost their last six wickets for 31 runs.

Earlier, Tayyab Tahir made a dream PSL debut when he smacked a fine 65 to guide Kings to a seemingly good total.

The Gujjar Khan-born 29-year-old, who topped Pakistan Cup with 573 runs in 12 matches last month, played some cracking strokes. He brought in his fifty off 33 balls and smacked eight fours and one six in his excellent knock.

Tayyab, who was trapped lbw off Ihsanullah with a yorker-length delivery, added 109 runs for the second wicket stand with Australian left-hander Matthew Wade who was also bowled by Ihsanullah after a patient 47-ball 46, striking four fours.

Skipper Imad Wasim struck a six-ball 14 not out with one six and one four while Shoaib Malik, dropped on three, remained not out on a nine-ball ten.

James Vince looked dangerous in the start but Anwar Ali removed him in the third over for a 12-ball 27, which included two sixes and three fours.

Kings were 52-1 in the powerplay. They brought in their hundred in the 12th over and their 150 came in the 19th over. Kings scored just 37 in the final five overs despite having wickets in hand.

Ihsanullah was impressive as usual as he captured 2-22 in four overs, stretching his tally to 14 in the event at the summit. He contained the batsmen quite well in the death overs.

He was ably backed by Anwar Ali who picked 1-28 in his quota of four overs.

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who opened the bowling for Multan, remained expensive as he conceded 36 runs in just three overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi was adjudged the man of the match.

Multan made two changes, bringing in Anwar Ali and Akeal Hosein in place of Mohammad Ilyas and Keiron Pollard, who will return from the West Indies in a few days. Kings made three changes, inducting Mohammad Musa, Tayyab Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi in place of Mohammad Umar, Haider Ali and Imran Tahir.

Score Board

Multan Sultans won the toss

Karachi Kings Innings:

Wade b Ihsanullah 46

Vince c Miller b Anwar 27

Tahir lbw b Ihsanullah 65

Malik not out 10

Wasim (c)not out 14

Extras:(lb 1, w 4) 5

Total: 20 Ov 167/3

Did not bat: Irfan Khan, Ben Cutting, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed

Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-141, 3-148

Bowling: Hosein 3-0-36-0, Anwar 4-0-28-1, Ihsanullah 4-0-22-2, Mir 4-0-32-0, Brathwaite 1-0-11-0, Afridi 4-0-37-0

Multan Sultans Innings

Masood c Wade b Javed 25

Rizwan (c) c Tahir b Malik 29

Rossouw b Malik 7

Miller c Malik b Shamsi 7

Shah b Shamsi 4

Anwar c Yamin b Javed 12

Mir c Cutting b Shamsi 10

Brathwaite b Wasim 1

Hosein c Cutting b Wasim 2

Afridi lbw b Malik 2

Ihsanullah not out 0

Extras: (lb 1, w 1) 2

Total:16.3 Ov 101

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-57, 3-68, 4-70, 5-76, 6-88, 7-95, 8-97, 9-101, 10-101

Bowling: Wasim 4-0-34-2, Yamin 3-0-24-0, Javed 2-0-8-2, Malik 3.3-0-16-3, Shamsi 4-0-18-3

Match result: Kings won by 66 runs

Man of the match: Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Ahsan , Alex