Fakhar, Shaheen begin Qalandars home leg with win

LAHORE: Riding on the competence of Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars routed Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs in their Pakistan Super League season eight encounter here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night.

Lahore, blooming with confidence, will face Islamabad United in their next match at the same venue on Monday.

Fakhar Zaman scored 96 to help Lahore Qalandars get 241 runs for the loss of three wickets -- the third highest score of the tournament -- with two very crucial partnerships with Abdullah Shafique and Sam Billings. It is their biggest ever PSL total. Qalandars then screwed the bolts on Peshawar to allow them only 201 runs for nine.

Qalandars playing at their backyard for first time during the current season fully entertained the crowd first with the bat and then with the ball and fielding.

Their skipper lanky Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had a five-wicket haul, broke the bat of Mohammad Haris on the very first ball and on the very next delivery sent the Zalmi opener packing for a duck. He then jolted Zalmis by uprooting the wicket of captain Babar Azam (for just 7 runs) in his very next over with one of the bails flashing out dropping close to the boundary at wide third man. He took another three wickets in his death overs spell.

The following batters, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, did their best to maintain above 11 runs average when the required run rate was beyond 12. They knitted 91 runs partnership for the third wicket for Zalmi (then at 119/3) that was broken by Haris Rauf with the wicket of Tom who made 55 in 23 balls with three fours and five sixes.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa came in to join Saim, who completed his fifty in 31 balls and after adding another run to his score, the latter became the victim of Rashid Khan. With seven fours and two sixes, Saim faced 34 ball to make 51.

After Saim, Zalmi lost another two quick wickets of Rajapaksa (24) and Rovman Powell (20), both targeted by Zaman Khan.

Next to head back were Wahab Riaz (duck), Saad Masood (16), and James Neesham (12) while Arshad Iqbal and Salman Irshad remained not out.

Lahore Qalandars lost their opener Mirza Tahir Baig early to Wahab Riaz. But Fakhar and Shafique rebuilt the innings. They reached fifty in the seventh over and scored 11 runs in the eighth over to reach 61 for the loss of just one wicket. Qalandars added 20 more runs in the next two overs and had 81 runs for the loss of one wicket at half way stage.

Fakhar and Shafique stitched the innings slowly and steadily. They started from five to six runs an over and lifted the score to an average of nine and above.

Score Board

Lahore Qalandars won the toss

Lahore Qalandars Innings

Baig b Wahab Riaz 5

Zaman c Rajapaksa b Powell 96

Shafique c Neesham b Riaz 75

Billings not out 47

Wiese not out 8

Extras: (b 2, w 8) 10

Total: 20 Ov 241/3

Did not bat: Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-127, 3-215

Bowing: Iqbal 4-0-28-0, Riaz 4-0-45-2, Neesham 3-0-42-0, Masood 3-0-40-0, Irshad 4-0-47-0, Powell 2-0-37-1

Peshawar Zalmi Innings:

Haris b Shaheen 0

Azam (c)b Shaheen 7

Ayub c Shafique b Rashid 51

Cadmore c Shaheen b Haris 55

Rajapaksa c Wiese b Zaman Khan 24

Powell b Zaman 20

Neesham c Billings b Shaheen 12

Riaz c Zaman b Shaheen 0

Masood b Shaheen 16

Iqbal not out 2

Irshad not out 0

Extras: (lb 1, w 13) 14

Total: 20 Ov 201/9

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-28, 3-119, 4-127, 5-166, 6-171, 7-173, 8-193, 9-200

Bowling: Shaheen 4-0-40-5, Zaman 3-0-28-2, Haris 4-0-38-1, Wiese 2-0-20-0, Rashid 4-0-49-1, Raza 2-0-24-0, Talat 1-0-1-0

Match result: Qalandars won by 40 runs

Man of the match: Fakhar Zaman

Umpires: Faisal, Richard