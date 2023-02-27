Kyiv planning fresh push to retake territory

KYIV, Ukraine: On Sunday, the deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence told a German newspaper group that a fresh push to retake seized territory was planned for spring, adding Kyiv’s forces would “not stop until we get our country back to its 1991 borders”.

“One of our strategic military objectives is to try to drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south -- between Crimea and Russian territory,” Vadym Skibitsky said. Beyond that, “the objective of our counter-offensive is to liberate all the occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea”.

Skibitsky also raised the possibility of future Ukrainian strikes on “arms depots or military equipment on Russian territory, for example around the city of Belgorod, from where attacks on Ukraine are launched”.

On the ground, the head of Russia´s Wagner mercenary group said his forces had captured another village on the outskirts of the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Saturday. Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed the capture of Yagidne, which has become a key political and symbolic prize.