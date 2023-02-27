Over 100,000 Sudanese children risk death due to malnutrition

KALMA, Sudan: In Sudan´s sprawling Kalma camp for the displaced, Ansaf Omar lives with the gut-wrenching guilt of losing her toddler to a food crisis that has hit millions of people nationwide.

“I am severely malnourished so I couldn´t breastfeed him,” said Omar, 34, a month after her one-and-half-year-old child died in Kalma camp just outside Nyala, the provincial capital of South Darfur state.

“I took him everywhere -- hospitals, treatment centres, but he died in the end,” she said. Desperate mothers like Omar battle daily around Kalma to feed their frail and hungry children, many of whom are severely malnourished.

Sudan is one of the world´s poorest countries, with one-third of the population -- at least 15 million people -- facing a growing hunger crisis, according to United Nations figures. Nearly three million of Sudan’s children under the age of five are acutely malnourished, the UN says. “Over 100,000 children in Sudan are at risk of dying of malnutrition if left untreated,” said Leni Kinzli, head of communications in the country for the World Food Programme (WFP).

Nationwide, one-third of children under five are “too short for their age”, and nearly half of Sudan´s 189 localities have a “stunting prevalence more significant than 40 percent”, according to the Alight aid group. It said that at least 63 children were reported to have died from causes related to malnutrition at Alight facilities in and around Kalma in 2022. Sudan grappled with chronic hardships under the regime of Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019.