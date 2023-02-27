Embezzled Lebanese cash stacked in Swiss banks

GENEVA: Banks in Switzerland are holding a substantial amount of the millions of dollars Lebanese central bank chief Riad Salameh is accused of embezzling, Swiss media reported on Sunday.
Salameh, 72, faces investigations related to suspicions of money laundering and illicit enrichment in Lebanon and abroad after he amassed a fortune in the country mired in financial crisis.
A Lebanese judge on Thursday filed new charges against Salameh, his brother Raja and his former assistant Marianne Hoayek for embezzlement of public funds and money laundering. Salameh categorically denies all accusations against him and has rarely appeared before the judiciary, despite numerous complaints, summonses, investigations and a travel ban issued against him a year ago.
Twelve Swiss banks have received a large part of the money he is alleged to have embezzled, estimated at up to $500 million, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday. The Swiss weekly said $250 million was left on Raja Salameh´s personal account with HSBC´s subsidiary in Geneva.Other amounts ended up with UBS, Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, EFG and Pictet, with the transactions carried out using an offshore company registered in the British Virgin Islands, the report added.
“Considerable sums” were then allegedly used to buy real estate assets in several European countries. SonntagsZeitung said some of the funds have already been frozen, but federal prosecutors have not revealed how much.
CAIRO: Egypt´s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head to Turkey and Syria Monday morning, his office said, for the...
ALGIERS: Moscow ally Algeria is set to reopen its embassy in Kyiv which has been closed since Russia´s invasion of...
DUBAI: At least four Yemeni soldiers have been killed in clashes with Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the war-torn...
PORT MORESBY: Three hostages, including a New Zealand archaeologist, were freed in Papua New Guinea on Sunday after a...
WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Central Asia hoping that greater US engagement will...
KYIV, Ukraine: On Sunday, the deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence told a German newspaper group that a...
Comments