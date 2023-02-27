Arrest of accused in double murder case sought

PESHAWAR: The family of the two people, who were murdered by unidentified armed men in Swati gate locality a few days back, have asked the authorities to arrest the killers and provide them justice.

A local elder Rahamdil Khan and his nephew Arshad Khan were killed while another person in their office was wounded when a masked armed man opened fire on them a few days back.

The family had no enmity and a case was lodged in the Pishtakhara Police Station against unidentified accused.

“We demand the police authorities to go for geo-fencing and take other technical measures in the case so that the accused could be arrested. The children and all the family members of the two deceased are going through pain since the day of the incident but no headway has been made in the case,” said Nawaz Khan, a brother of the deceased Rahamdil.

He added not only the family but the entire village was grieved since the day of the incident.

He said both the deceased were survived by young kids who have asked the IGP and the CCPO to take measures for the arrest of the culprits and provide them justice.