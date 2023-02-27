Upper Kohistan DHQ hospital saving lives

MANSEHRA: The District Headquarters Hospital’s Gynecology Department in Upper Kohistan, which is being run through public-private partnership, has recorded nine births in a single day.

“In the past, men were hesitant to take their women to health facilities in this remote district but now the situation is gradually changing. We delivered nine babies in a single day and both newborns and mothers are healthy,” Dr Sadia Muzaffar, the gynecologist at the only health facility in Upper Kohistan, told reporters.

She said the pregnant women started visiting the health facilities since the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and National Integrated Development Association (NIDA) started the public-private partnership in April last year.

Dr Sadia said in the past many local women died from complications during the childbirth as the babies were delivered by unskilled birth attendants under unhygienic conditions at homes.

“This is a patriarchal society. However, the men have come to realise that the lives and health of their women and babies are important,” she said.

Dr Sadia said that during the last three months, more than 300 babies were delivered at the District Headquarters Hospital with 99 percent success rate. She said that some women died on the way to hospital.