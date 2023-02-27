Sherpao calls for efforts to fight climate change

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday underlined the importance of planting trees to battle the challenges of climate change and urged the people, particularly the youth, to take part in the spring tree plantation drive.

According to a press release, he launched his party’s tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Shahi Bagh in the provincial capital.

QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan and other party leaders were also present.

Aftab Sherpao said that Pakistan was facing the challenges of climate change, calling for planting trees in large numbers to combat this issue.

He said trees helped fight pollution and purified the environment. The QWP leader said it was the responsibility of all the citizens, particularly the students, to plant trees and protect them.

“It is our joint responsibility to take steps to protect the environment,” he said, adding that planting trees was the only solution to fight climate change.

Aftab Sherpao said that awareness should be created among the people about the importance of trees.

Meanwhile, QWP Chairman Aftab Sherpao expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pakhtun nationalist leader Senator Ikram Shah and lauded his services for the cause of Pakhtuns.

Paying rich tributes to the late senator, he said the deceased had strived for years to help the Pakhtuns get their due rights.

He prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.