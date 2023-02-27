Police say Facebook friend had kidnaped student

PESHAWAR: A young man recovered from Tirah was kidnapped by a Facebook friend after he came to Peshawar from Dir, an official said on Sunday.
Speaking at a press conference, Superintendent of Police Saddar Malik Habib Khan said that a student Adnan, a resident of Dir, was kidnapped in the limits of Inqilab Police Station by a Facebook friend.
He said the victim was intoxicated after he came to Peshawar apparently to buy some books. The official said that the student was shifted to undisclosed location and was moved time and again for over a month. He said the kidnappers had demanded 300,000 US dollars for his recovery through WhatsApp messages.
