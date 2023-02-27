PTI workers end protest

KHAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leaders and workers ended their protest after successful talks between the officials of district administration and party activists.

The PTI workers had staged a protest and were demanding action against the police personnel for making announcements on loudspeakers asking the PTI workers and leaders to court arrest. This enraged the PTI workers and local leaders, who came to the roads and staged protest rallies against the police. Some of the enraged PTI workers also chanted slogans against the local administration and government.

Later, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Khar, Sanaullah held talks with the PTI local leaders, including ex-minister Anwarzeb Khan, ex-member National Assembly Gul Zafar and others, which proved successful.